Springfield school recognized for achievement on MCAS

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Duggan Academy students are scoring higher on the MCAS exam.

The Massachusetts Board of Elementary and Secondary Education released its 2019 MCAS district test results Tuesday. Twenty-two Massachusetts schools had been designated as under-performing.

There are about 800 students at the Duggan Academy in Springfield with grades from 6 to 12. Superintendent Daniel Warwick credits the staff for the improved test scores.

“It’s leadership, it’s quality teaching, it’s really focusing on data analysis and putting the right intervention programs in place that really made the difference in my mind for Duggan,” said Superintendent Warwick.

“School is about everything, it’s not just about Math and English we’ve really focused on the last five years on bringing in enrichment programs and intervention systems so the school can be both rigorous and fun,” said Michael Calvanese, principal of Duggan Academy.

“You really get to know the kids and have a feeling of trust and it helps them trust you as a teacher, and push for higher academics and push their boundaries as students,” said Duggan Academy teacher, Emma Sanchez.

Warwick said the South End middle school and sci-tech also saw significant improvements on the MCAS, but sci-tech is still in the “under-performing” category.

