SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Thursday marks 11 years since the mass shooting at Sandy Hook Elementary School in Newtown, Connecticut.

On December 14th, 2012, a gunman killed 20 children, ages 6 and 7, as well as six adults, before taking his own life. It remains one of the deadliest school shootings in American history.

Each year since 2013, teachers from the Rebecca M. Johnson School in Springfield, along with teachers from across the district, have come together in memory of the Sandy Hook Tragedy and the colleagues and students we lost that day.

Teachers will gather at 7:15 A.M. on Thursday on Court Street in front of City Hall and walk together onto the Memorial Bridge where we will have a short ceremony.