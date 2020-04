(WWLP) – Springfield Public Schools have started handing out 10,000 laptops to K-12 students.

This is to help families who do not have access to a computer at home switch to distance learning.

The initiative will allow families with students who need a laptop to either pick it up via drive-through at the student’s school or those without transportation can arrange for home delivery.

Schools will reach out directly to families who register for a laptop to inform them of the distribution schedule.