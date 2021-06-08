Springfield schools close early Tuesday due to heat

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – For the second day in a row, many schools across the region were let out early Tuesday due to the heat.

The official start to summer is still 12 days away but that didn’t stop the heat. Temperatures reached back into the 90s Tuesday for the fourth day in a row.

“It’s extremely hot outside and kids get irritated, all ages, you know, who wants to be in a building hot like it is,” said Bonita Johnson of Springfield.

Many schools in this area don’t have AC and with temperatures well-above normal for this time of year, this heat makes it almost unbearable to sit in the classroom. On top of this hot weather, students, teachers and staff members are required to wear their face masks during school hours. Letting kids go home early allows for them to be in a cooler room, without having to wear their masks.

“I think its a pretty good idea,” said Johnson.

During this time of hot weather, it is important to opt for a light-colored mask and always carry a second one incase your first one gets sweaty.

The heat and humidity is expected to go down in the coming days. You can find closings and early dismissal times on WWLP.com.