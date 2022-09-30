SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP)– The Springfield Public Schools (SPS) is offering help to students and their parents looking for guidance in applying for college financial aid.

The Springfield Promise Program will be holding in-person and online Free Application for Federal Student Aid (FAFSA) sessions during the month of October. Applying for college financial aid through FAFSA is required for any student who plans to attend college with financial assistance.

Superintendent of Schools Daniel Warwick called the application multi-layered and complex. “It’s an arduous process no matter how many times you have undertaken it, but for a family whose student is going to be a first-generation college student, the process is often even more daunting,” said Warwick. “We do not want to the complexity of this process to be a barrier for our families, and we know it will be useful for them to have the support offered through our Springfield Promise Program,” he said.

The FAFSA sessions are free and open to the public. For more information, go to the Springfield Public Schools website or email springfieldpromiseprogram@springfieldpublicschools.com.