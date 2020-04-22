Springfield schools prepared to finish school year online

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – There’s only 7 weeks left of school in Springfield and students will have to continue learning online in order to advance to the next grade level.

Schools have been closed for more than month and they’ll remain that way for the rest of the academic year. Governor Baker made the decision Tuesday to keep students and faculty safe, as Massachusetts continues to deal with a surge in COVID-19 cases.

Springfield Schools Superintendent Daniel Warwick wasn’t surprised by Governor Baker’s decision, in fact he said they were expecting it. Students will continue being educated through remote learning and students will still be able to advance to the next grade level.

“We feel that students will advance a grade level. We’ll be doing a credit/no credit formula that the commissioner suggested so that students will be given feedback on their work and will be given credit for completing that work. But not traditional grades,” said Warwick.

Warwick told 22News they’ve distributed 17,000 laptops so all students can participate in remote learning. He said they are still trying to determine what to do about graduation.

They are also planning to have a remote summer learning program if schools aren’t allowed to open until fall.

No staff members have been furloughed.

Students will continue to receive free breakfast, lunch, dinner, and a snack and that’ll continue through June 19th. Their summer meals program is also still in place.