SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – After two years of graduation ceremonies during the pandemic, including the Class of 2020’s virtual graduation ceremony and the Class of 2021’s outdoor ceremonies, Springfield Public Schools announced Wednesday the return to Symphony Hall for the Class of 2022’s commencement ceremonies.

According to a news release sent to 22News by Springfield Public Schools, Superintendent of Schools Daniel Warwick said the return to Springfield’s majestic Symphony Hall marks a significant milestone in regards to COVID-19.

“It marks a return to normalcy,” said Warwick. “Thankfully, we seem to have reached a point where we can co-exist with COVID in a way that allows us to experience life’s fullness once again, albeit with precautions.”

Warwick said that the school district has already advised families that anyone attending an indoor school-related event to wear a mask, and he pointed out that the advisory extends to graduation ceremonies.

“We are thrilled to be at this point in time when we can gather at Symphony Hall for commencement ceremonies, but we want families and schools to be safe. Masks are not mandated, but we strongly advise their use,” Warwick said.

The 10-series graduation ceremonies will begin Monday, June 6th. Each ceremony begins at 6 p.m. Entry is by ticket only. However, Focus Springfield will live stream the ceremonies. Links to the live stream will be available on the Springfield Public Schools website.

Graduation ceremonies and their dates are listed below: