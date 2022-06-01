SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – After two years of graduation ceremonies during the pandemic, including the Class of 2020’s virtual graduation ceremony and the Class of 2021’s outdoor ceremonies, Springfield Public Schools announced Wednesday the return to Symphony Hall for the Class of 2022’s commencement ceremonies.
According to a news release sent to 22News by Springfield Public Schools, Superintendent of Schools Daniel Warwick said the return to Springfield’s majestic Symphony Hall marks a significant milestone in regards to COVID-19.
“It marks a return to normalcy,” said Warwick. “Thankfully, we seem to have reached a point where we can co-exist with COVID in a way that allows us to experience life’s fullness once again, albeit with precautions.”
Warwick said that the school district has already advised families that anyone attending an indoor school-related event to wear a mask, and he pointed out that the advisory extends to graduation ceremonies.
“We are thrilled to be at this point in time when we can gather at Symphony Hall for commencement ceremonies, but we want families and schools to be safe. Masks are not mandated, but we strongly advise their use,” Warwick said.
The 10-series graduation ceremonies will begin Monday, June 6th. Each ceremony begins at 6 p.m. Entry is by ticket only. However, Focus Springfield will live stream the ceremonies. Links to the live stream will be available on the Springfield Public Schools website.
Graduation ceremonies and their dates are listed below:
- Monday, June 6th – Springfield Central High School
- Tuesday, June 7th – The High School of Science and Technology
- Wednesday, June 8th – Springfield Conservatory of the Arts School (ceremony at Conservatory of the Arts School)
- Thursday, June 9th – John J. Duggan Academy
- Friday, June 10th – The Springfield Virtual School (Virtual ceremony only. Ceremony begins at 3 p.m.)
- Monday, June 13th – The High School of Commerce and the Springfield Honors Academy
- Tuesday, June 14th – The Springfield Renaissance School
- Wednesday, June 15th – The Roger L. Putnam Vocational-Technical High School
- Thursday, June 16th – Springfield Public Day High School, Liberty Preparatory Academy, Gateway to College at Holyoke Community College and Springfield Technical Community College, The High School Completion Program, and Springfield High School
- Wednesday, August 17th – Summer School Graduation