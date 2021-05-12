Springfield Sci-Tech hosts virtual music and arts celebration

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Springfield Science and Technology School hosted a virtual event on Wednesday evening to showcase student talent, an event that would normally be held in person.

The ‘Virtual Arts Alive Celebration’ was an hour-long Zoom, featuring the Sci-Tech band and student art exhibits. Gary Bernice, the director of bands told 22News that the evening’s event was all about the kids and celebrating what they have to offer.

“Hey, even though COVID-19 really hurt us, we still have hope and that’s really what this is about, bringing our students, hundreds of students together and say we’re going to make music together, we’re going to have a great time together with the community and we’re not going to let anything stop us,” Bernice told 22News.

Wednesday was the 14th annual celebration of the event.

In case you missed it, you can watch the celebration below: