Springfield Science Museum and Smithsonian Institution unveil new lab

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Officials from the prestigious Smithsonian Institution came from Washington, D.C. to help unveil the Springfield Science Museum’s Spark!Lab, designed to encourage children and adults to create and invent.

“It’s a place where children [and] adults come together and engage in the process of invention and innovation,” Science Museum President Kay Simpson explained. “They become very creative, they solve problems. There’s no wrong answers, it’s all a discovery process.”

The Springfield Science Museum is one of few such facilities to have the lab-created and sanctioned by the Smithsonian. The lab has been known to foster some truly creative inventions in its other locations.

Deputy Director of Smithsonian Affiliation Tricia Edwards told 22News she’s seen “anything from a 3-wheeled rescue vehicle to a really great invention… it’s 3D-printed, it almost looks like an egg. You put a face mask in there and you throw it up to the second or third floor of a building that’s on fire. They put on the mask so it helps protect them from smoke inhalation until firefighters can get them.”

The Science Museum’s $200,000 public fund drive along with a grant from the MassMutual Foundation went a long way towards the museum acquiring the Spark!Lab.

Simpson predicts the Spark!Lab will boost the Science Museum’s annual attendance by 25 percent.