Springfield Science Museum awarded new funding for ISS replica

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Senator Eric Lesser and Representative Carlos Gonzalez were at the Springfield Science Museum to announce new funding for improvements of the building.

The museum was awarded $100,000 from the state that will turn a spacious room at the science museum into a replica of the International Space Station orbiting the earth.

All six walls, the ceiling, and the floor will have high resolution graphics of the actual inside of the space station. So that alone will give you the impression you’re in space. Michael Kerr, Curator of Astronomy at the Springfield Science Museum

The funding will also help update the Science Museum’s planetarium, built back in 1937, with an updated projection system. The planetarium is one of only a few of its kind in the county.

We really envision that this museum will be a center of learning not just for the area but the entire region. Kay Simpson, President of Springfield Museums

With the museums at the quadrangle currently attracting half a million visitors every year, it is projected that attendance could jump by 35 percent.

The upgrades, along with the space station replica, will be completed by spring.