Springfield Science Museum debuts ‘Under the Arctic’ exhibit

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The curtain went up Saturday on a Springfield Science Museum exhibit that explores the mysteries of climate change.

Terms like Arctic Ecology and Permafrost are explained in vivid detail in this climate change exhibit created by and borrowed from the Geophysical Institute in Fairbanks, Alaska.

The exhibit, said to cover everything you’ll ever need to know about climate change will continue at the Springfield Science Museum through Sunday, May 1.

The initial exhibit that went on display Saturday is called “Under the Arctic”. The Springfield Science Museum director Mike Kerr told 22News The exhibit transports visitors to the Arctic using what he calls a “multi-sensory approach.”