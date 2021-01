SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The city of Springfield is looking to revamp Greenleaf Park.

Springfield Mayor Domenic Sarno and Patrick Sullivan are asking the Park Commission to apply for a $1 million grant.

The money would go towards redeveloping the softball fields, playground equipment, among other items.

The city of Springfield also plans to request the School Committee to transfer an adjacent 24-acre parcel to be incorporated into the footprint of the park.