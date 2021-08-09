Springfield senior centers to re-open Monday

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – For the first time since March of 2020, Springfield’s senior centers are expected to re-open fully on Monday.

The City of Springfield announced back in June that senior centers would re-open, after public health and safety measures, including updated ventilation systems, were implemented.

Springfield initially closed the senior centers alongside City Hall, the libraries, and other municipal buildings last year. Improving case numbers in June prompted the re-opening of libraries with limited services.

Despite a recent resurgence of daily cases in the city, the senior centers will re-open as planned. Seniors are the best-vaccinated age group in the Springfield area. Right now in Hampden County, 87% of residents age 65 to 69 have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, while 83% of residents aged 75 and older have received at least a single dose.

The city’s director of Elder Affairs says: “Nothing we’ve done since the closing of our senior centers can compare to the upcoming reunion with our seniors.”

