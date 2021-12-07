Springfield seniors learn healthy tips through laughter

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Skies may be grey, but there was plenty of laughter inside the Greenleaf Community Center in Springfield on Tuesday.

Certified Laughter Leader Trevor Smith taught local seniors some of his best tricks and tips to stay healthy and laughing. This was especially helpful after many of the seniors have been stuck inside due to COVID-19.

“So, I think it’s really important to remember how laughter can help us, not just with our own health but it’s good for you and it really helps us to have some fun,” said Smith. “The seniors in Springfield, they need people to come in, entertain, we need things to do, people to support us. And I wouldn’t miss any opportunity to further that.”

After a difficult year, laughter is helping many people stay connected.