Springfield seniors rally for affordable transportation and food

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Many Springfield seniors rallied outside City Hall Wednesday morning to demand affordable, accessible transportation and healthy food.

According to a news release sent to 22News, Springfield’s new Jordan Senior Center consolidated four centers into one and happens to be far from many of the seniors’ homes.

Instead of walking like before, seniors must take vans or buses to visit the center for services including lunch.

With transportation and lunch included, seniors are spending $10 a day which many seniors can’t afford.