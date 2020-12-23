Springfield seniors reunite at Raymond A. Jordan Center

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Springfield seniors had the chance to reunite with some familiar faces at the Raymond A. Jordan Senior Center Tuesday.

The City’s Department of Elder Affairs held a drive-by parade so the city’s seniors could see the staff before the holidays. The senior center has been closed during the pandemic.

Members told 22News they were grateful to have the opportunity to see these familiar faces.

Sandra Wright said, “That’s our lifeline for a lot of seniors, you know the depression sets in when your home, the anxiety but when you come here and you see their faces you start smiling and you just want to give them a great big hug but you can’t but that’s ok you get to see them. they’re still here.”

Director Sandy Federico told 22News she expected as many as 400 people to attend Tuesday’s parade.

The seniors were also treated to some goodies including a 30-pound box of food, masks, and of course, hot chocolate and candy.