SPRINGFIELD Mass. (WWLP) – Civil rights organizations are calling for the removal of Springfield Police Commissioner Cheryl Clapprood and will hold a public rally on Wednesday to demand the commissioner step down immediately.

The event organized by Massachusetts Senior Action Council comes after Clapprood’s response to concerns over charges of racial bias within the department in a letter to the Massachusetts Senior Action where she dismissed community concerns about how the department interacts with the public and treats people of color.

Clapprood’s letter was written in response to Mass Senior Action’s request that she take action to investigate and reform the department.

“She refuses to acknowledge the history of abuse and lacks the understanding of systemic racism, implicit bias, or white privilege. As Black and Brown elders in our communities, it is clear to us that Commissioner Clapprood is not the person to lead the department toward meaningful reform,” said Mattie Lacewell, Springfield Chapter President of Mass Senior Action.

The Springfield Police Department has a long history of allegations regarding the excessive use of force and concerns raised by groups and government entities ranging from the ACLU to the U.S. Department of Justice and members of the Springfield City Council.

The rally will take place at the Springfield City Hall steps on Wednesday at 11:00 a.m. and will be lead by community members from the Greater Springfield Chapter of Mass Senior Action Council, and organizations such as Pioneer Valley Project, the Greater Springfield NAACP, ARISE for Social Justice and Springfield No One Leaves.