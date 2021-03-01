Springfield sets up tent for residents to pay their excise bills

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Springfield has set up a tent behind City Hall to allow residents to pay their excise bills to collectors.

The tent is being set up per the city’s COVID-19 safety measures for residents and city staff to help reduce traffic flow inside the building.

The city is strongly encouraging residents who have access to the internet to conduct any city-related business remotely on their website, or by mail.

All other payments such as property taxes and parking tickets will be directed inside City Hall in the collector’s office.

Excise taxes are due Monday, March 8.

Depending on the the weather, the tent should be ready later this week.