Springfield shelter looking after neglected dog reportedly thrown out of car window

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A Springfield shelter is looking after a neglected dog, that was reportedly thrown out of a car window this past weekend. This dog is okay, and is in the care of the Thomas J O’Connor Animal Control & Adoption Center.

Today I got to meet Bri, a name that was given to her by the folks at TJO in Springfield. Their director Pam Peebles told 22News this past Sunday, they got a call from a good Samaritan who witnessed this dog being thrown from a car, before the driver sped off down Plumtree Road. A TJO animal control officer took her back to the shelter, and they are now waiting to see if the owner comes forward. 22News asked Pam about Bri’s condition

“She’s in very good condition, she has an optimal weight, a shiny good coat, has perfect health. She was dropped off with a cute sweater. Someone cared for her at some point but something went terribly wrong.” said Pam Peebles, Director of the Thomas J. O’Connor Animal Control & Adoption Center. Peebles said by law, they have to hold Bri as a stray for one week. On the 8th day they can then place her for adoption.

They are asking for people to come forward with any video that could help in the investigation. And they have had many in the community interested in adopting Bri, but whether its her or another dog, they encourage you to get in contact with them, if you’d like to adopt.