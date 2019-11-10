“Let’s Dance” in Springfield features dancers with developmental disabilities

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A western Massachusetts agency that inspires disabled people to outdo their expectations, held it’s 3rd annual “Let’s Dance” competition in Springfield Saturday night.

The Springfield Sheraton grand ballroom rocked with music and dance.

Contestants with developmental disabilities outdid themselves on the dance floor during the competition put on by the Pathlight of Hadley.

The agency works with more than 1,000 clients who have a disability or have autism.

“I loved dancing since I was 8-years-old. I like the competitiveness and the electricity of it,” said Michael Acevado, a competitive dancer.

“My feeling, I can’t wait to dance,” added Cade, a second dancer.

Hundreds of supporters cheered them on, winning the hearts of the audience and the judges.

One of Saturday’s dance judges and 22News Mass Appeal co-host Alanna Flood said she was impressed by the performances.

“It’s a wonderful reminder that no matter what abilities you are born with, you can accomplish great things,” she told 22News.

“We find this helps them recognize their own strength and talent they can dance in front of four hundred people they can do anything,” Ruth Banta, Executive Director of Pathlight said.

Competitor Jose Santiago brought down the house, proving that being confined to a wheelchair is no obstacle for someone who truly loves to dance.