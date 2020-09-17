Springfield Shriners Hospital builds bionic arm for boy who lost arm, legs

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A heroic 8-year-old boy was the recipient of a life changing gift all thanks to Springfield Shriners Hospital.

Sam Halpern lost his arm and both legs due to complications from a bacterial infection. He was on life support and just 6-years-old at the time.

But now, Halpern has a 3D printed bionic arm, known as the “Hero Arm,” and it was customized by Shriners just for him.

He told 22News his favorite sports are basketball and baseball and because the Hero Arm allows him to have a functioning hand, nothing can hold him back now.

“I like the Hero Arm a lot because it is electronic and I really can do a lot of things that I wouldn’t be able to do,” Halpern said.

Halpern’s Hero Arm is the first custom-built, 3D printed bionic arm in the Shriners health system.