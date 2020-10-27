Springfield small business owners impacted by coronavirus pandemic qualify for state grant

Mayor Sarno sends letter to Springfield small businesses encouraging them to take advantage of the Commonwealth’s small business grant program (Office of Mayor Domenic J. Sarno)

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The Governor of Massachusetts announced a new economic recovery plan last Thursday to help businesses across the start affected by the coronavirus pandemic.

Through the new COVID-19 small business grants, Massachusetts companies with 50 employees or fewer can apply to receive up to $75,000. Companies with five employees or fewer can apply for up to $25,000.

Companies that plan to apply can start doing so now. The applications will be open until November 12 at 12:00 p.m. and recipients will be chosen based on their need for support.

The City of Springfield sent a letter to small business owners that need assistance with applying for the grant program can contact the City of Springfield’s Office of Planning and Economic Development for guidance at 413-787-6020.

Mayor Sarno stated, “My administration is committed to helping our business community, especially our small businesses who have been adversely impacted by this COVID-19 Coronavirus pandemic. Again, I am very thankful to Governor Charlie Baker and the Baker-Polito Administration for their continued efforts to help out our businesses, they’ve been a great partner to me and our City. This state grant program will help those businesses who are eligible during these challenging and surreal times. The City of Springfield has already put forth over $1.5 million in Prime the Pump grant funding to small businesses, restaurants and non-profits, and $2 million in mortgage, rent and utility assistance and relief for our residents. This state grant program will provide much needed relief for our local small businesses as we continue to work together to defeat this virus.”

Springfield Chief Development Officer Sheehan said, “These dollars are critical to these businesses as a bridge during this time of uncertainty. I am happy to see the Commonwealth being able to provide these grants, not loans for our small businesses.”

For more information and to apply visit EmpoweringSmallBusiness.org.