Springfield South End Community Center transformed into haunted house

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Springfield’s South End Community Center was transformed into a haunted house Thursday evening, complete with a haunted maze.

The center’s executive director said they hold this event every year as a safe alternative for parents and their kids.

There was plenty of candy – and even pizza. Organizers also did arts and crafts with the children. The best part, though: the haunted maze.

Executive Director Wesley Jackson told 22News, “We’re a community center that cares about people and wants to make sure that everyone is getting all the aspects of being a kid.”

Later on in the evening, the center used the gym for a Halloween themed dance.