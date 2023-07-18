SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The City of Springfield Parks Department has announced the reopening of the splash pads at Ruth Elizabeth Park and Barrows Park Tuesday.

After completion of construction and maintenance, these popular summertime attractions are now available for children and families to enjoy and beat the summer heat. With the summer season in full swing, Mayor Sarno encouraged residents to take advantage of the city’s various summer programs, including splash pads, aquatics programs, concerts, movies in the park, and open gym programs.

Mayor Sarno expressed his gratitude to Patrick Sullivan, Director of Parks, Buildings and Recreation Management (PBRM), and the dedicated Parks Department team for their efforts in getting the splash pads up and running.

PBRM Director Sullivan expressed his pride in the city’s beautiful parks, “We are very proud of our beautiful parks and love to see families utilizing splash pads and pools during the summer. I am forever grateful to our dedicated Parks staff who make these programs possible. Make sure to check our website for information about our Summer Concerts in the Park, Movies in the Park, our Summer Aquatics Program, and other summer activities. On behalf of the Parks Department, we wish everyone a wonderful, safe, and healthy summer.”

Residents are reminded that the Summer Aquatics season began on July 1st and will continue until August 12. Forest Park Pool is open daily from 11 a.m. to 6:30 p.m., providing free swimming opportunities for city residents. A valid pool pass is required for pool access, and residents can register for a pass online.

Those without computer access can obtain pool passes at Cyr Arena next to Forest Park Pool from 10:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. The Aquatics team will also assist with pool pass registration directly at Forest Park.

It is important to note that no pool pass or identification is required for using the splash pads. Pool passes are free, and the Aquatics team is working diligently to accommodate all residents. For any Aquatics-related inquiries, individuals can contact the Aquatics Director at 413-787-6298.

For more detailed information on all summer programs, residents are encouraged to visit the Department of Parks, Buildings, and Recreation Management website.