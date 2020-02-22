Springfield Sportsmen’s Show proves to be a big hit for families

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – You could almost feel a warm summer breeze coming from the Springfield Sportsmen’s Show at the Better Living Center at the Big E.

Families were perfecting the form that helps land the big ones when fishing season begins.

The children enjoying the benefits of a long line of their families fishing enthusiasts who came before them and still enjoy the thrill of the catch, such as Bob Gregor, a local Agawam grandfather.

Gregor told 22News, “The excitement of it, playing with your kids and watching them enjoy that when they were growing up, I was watching them enjoy it.”

Charley Moore of Montague told 22News that he loves teaching his family about the outdoors.

“I like teaching my family how to be sportsmen in the great outdoors and I just love seeing the look on their faces,” said Moore.

And from the look of it, just as many moms like Michelle Krivtkas, have an interest in teaching their sons and daughter the finer points of the well-loved family activity.

Krivtkas told 22News, “We’ve been fishing for about four years, we keep a boat and go out, she loves it, she’s been doing it since she was four.”

Sarah Miller of South Windsor, Connecticut attended the Sportsman’s show because she wants to enjoy more days fishing with her children.

Miller told 22News, “I’m learning how to sail, in the states and yes absolutely, it’s great bonding, go fishing with my kids.”

So much to see, so many outdoor activities to explore and fortunately for us, the Springfield Sportsmen’s Show continues throughout the weekend.

The hunting and fishing show resumes and 10 O’clock Sunday morning and goes on until 5 p.m. going indoors to sample the great outdoors.