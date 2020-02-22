Springfield Sportsmen’s Show returns with best in outdoor recreation

WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The Springfield Sportsmen’s Show started Friday at the Eastern States Exposition in West Springfield.

The show runs through the weekend and it was a busy opening day. Doors opened at noon Friday as the 2020 Springfield Sportsmen’s Show got underway.

The Better Living Center filled up quickly for those looking for information on hunting, fishing and all kinds of outdoor activities. The show features numerous exhibitors and seminars.

The Pioneer Valley Boat & Surf Club can help you out if you’re looking to get into saltwater fishing.

Steve Andras of Westfield told 22News, “One of the things we have is one of our friends of ours that’s one of our members. He’s a custom plug builder and you can actually see so some of his plugs over here, absolutely some of the best plugs around to catch fish. They’re expensive because they’re all hand made.”

The Springfield Sportsmen’s Show continues through this weekend. For more information on featured exhibits and seminars, click here.