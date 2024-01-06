SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Springfield will be hosting their St. Patrick’s committee Colleen preliminary pageant on Saturday.

Each year, young women of Irish descent within the Greater Springfield area, aspire to represent their city and heritage in the Springfield Colleen Contest, according to the City of Springfield.

According to a news release from the Springfield St. Patrick’s Day Parade Committee, their preliminaries will take place in two parts on Saturday.

At 10:00 a.m., contestants were interviewed by judges at Elks Lodge 61, and then at 7:00 p.m., contestants will be interviewed and judged in front of a live audience at the John Boyle O’Reilly Club.

Five finalists will then vie for the revered title of Springfield Colleen at the Coronation Ball in February. All of the finalists can also apply for the Mossie and Kathleen Murphy Scholarship.

The contestants will receive recognition and tangible rewards such as Irish Wool Sweaters, Jewelry, and more, and the chosen Colleen will receive a tiara and a trip to Ireland.

The Colleen and her Court will also participate in the Holyoke St. Patrick’s Day parade, which is one of the largest in the nation, and partake in events throughout the year.