SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The Springfield St. Patrick’s Parade Committee held a special award ceremony Wednesday evening.

The committee gathered at the Thomas J. Sullivan Banquet Hall to announce their 2024 award winners.

There are several awards, including the 2024 Parade Marshal and the 2024 John Agnes Burke Award, which recognizes individuals for their contributions to the Irish people of the city of Springfield. We spoke with one of the recipients about this special honor.

“It’s very unexpected,” said 2024 Springfield Parade Marshal, Stephen McGirr. “I am very surprised. As a member of the parade committee, I never thought I would be a parade marshal. So I was like, ‘Woah!’ This is very exciting.”

These awardees will be leading the contingent in the Holyoke St Patrick’s Parade on March 17th.