Springfield St. Patrick’s Parade Committee’s 2020 Colleen named

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A 17-year old named Colleen — how fitting — was chosen Saturday evening as the Springfield St. Patrick’s Parade Committee’s 2020 Colleen.

Selection of the Springfield Colleen concluded an evening at the Springfield Sheraton Hotel honoring the tireless work of the parade committee and the introduction of those who will lead the Springfield contingent on March 22.

Parade Marshal Sean Cahillane told 22News, how proud he is to be following in the footsteps of previous marshals such as Congressman Richard Neal and the late congressman, Edward Boland.

“Being Irish is cool, in that company is an honor because lots of marchers before me which they’re in Springfield or other towns, yes it’s a real honor,” Cahillane expressed.

Parade committee president Alesia Barbaro, looked back on a most active type of parade participation as she recounts with joy being what’s called a “colleen mom.”

“Walking down the street and the folks marching with the band and the rest of the walkers, it’s like energy galore,” she told 22News.

Plenty of Irish dancing to the high energy Irish music made Saturday night’s coronation a worthy event leading up to next month’s Holyoke St. Patrick’s Parade.