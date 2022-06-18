SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Juneteenth was celebrated one day early in the city of Springfield with an epic block party. 22News was down at the event to bring coverage of Saturday’s festivities.

“It’s time to bring it to the forefront so everybody gets a chance to understand what Juneteenth really means to people of color,” said Jimmy Mitchell, a Juneteenth Committee member.

Juneteenth is a holiday that commemorates the emancipation of enslaved African-Americans. Juneteenth marking the announcement made on June 19, 1865.

In 2022 people gather as a community nationwide to recognize that historic day and continue a dialogue as the holiday receives more widespread recognition.

22News spoke with Tiffany Allecia who is part of one of the many organizations that were able to bring Springfield’s celebration into fruition, to discuss why events like these are important to the community.

“We celebrate Juneteenth to celebrate how much knowledge is power, how much information and sharing that knowledge, sharing those resources can really uplift us and break down a lot of obstacles,” said Allecia.

“We’re here to celebrate Juneteenth,” Mitchell continued. “We’re here to connect with our families and friends. As you can hear the laughter and the joy that we are sharing together. And we’re here to talk about what’s next for the black community in Springfield.”

This is one of the many events that Black and Brown Springfield organizations are hosting for Juneteenth this year.

The block party went until 7:00PM Saturday Night, with many coming down to celebrate.

There will be more Juneteenth events all over western Massachusetts in observance Sunday. A few include: