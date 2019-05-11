Springfield, State Police to increase seat belt enforcement patrols

by: Kristina Carretero

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The Springfield Police Department received grant funding for patrols as part of the national ‘Click It or Ticket’ campaign.

The national campaign begins Monday and continues through June 2. Springfield and State Police said the increased patrols are meant to prevent deaths and injuries on the road.

Massachusetts law requires all drivers and passengers to wear a seatbelt at all times.

The fine for not wearing your seatbelt is $25.

