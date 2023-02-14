SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – After an announcement made on Monday about redeveloping three downtown Springfield properties, State Representative Carlos Gonzalez addressed his concerns Tuesday. About not having local, smaller investors participate in the process.

Gonzalez said that releasing a request for the proposal without the input of the entire community was ‘disheartening’. Adding that too many projects in Springfield are from those who do not live within the city.

“If you don’t provide the opportunity to revitalize the city of Springfield and others with the communities that reside there, you will continue to the recidivism of poverty,” said Carlos Gonzalez, Springfield State Representative.

To avoid this, Gonzalez encourages new development with local developers at a larger scale.

And making each decision through the lens of diversity instead, to create economic success.