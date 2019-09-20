Springfield street named after late activist

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A street in Springfield’s North End will now have two names, to honor a well-known Hispanic activist.

Activist and beloved family member and friend Jenny Gonzalez grew up in the North End of Springfield and now a special part of the city will always be associated with her name.

Cumberland Street in Springfield will now be co-named “Jenny Gonzalez Way.”

Friends, family, and multiple city officials gathered on Cumberland Street Friday morning to honor Jenny.

She died in 2012. She was 55-years-old.

Jenny worked for many years as a case manager at the New North Citizens Council, and advocated for many Hispanic families in the community.

“It wasn’t a job, it just came out of her, her nature was to help people out,” Mildred Gonzalez described her late sister. “She used to collect food for the homeless and let people stay at her house until they would get apartments.”

Gonzalez told 22News, “Whenever there was something that Jenny wanted to do, she put the community first and herself last.”

Jenny’s family emigrated from Cidra, Puerto Rico and still continues her work in the North End.