SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Students at Brookings Elementary School in Springfield showed off their science, technology, engineering, and math skills Wednesday.

When it comes to creativity and skills, the students at Brookings Elementary School definitely have them. Students from Kindergarten to 5th grade were able to make their own zoo animals off of a computer science program called CSforALL and Makey Makey.

The students used humming bird robotics kits and plugged in wires and batteries to make the animals move. This activity was a part of their enrichment block of Summer School that allowed students to get creative and have some fun.

“Last week they had to research an animal, then they had to code it, download that code into a biker chip, which they then plugged into the computer parts, which as you can see made all of the different animals work,” said Computer Science Teacher Liane Kendall.

Kendall says Wednesday was the first time that they made these zoo animals during the summer school program and she says next year the theme will be out of space.