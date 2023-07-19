SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Wednesday, local students continue their efforts to ensure better access to mental health services at Springfield Public Schools, with the start of a new school year quickly approaching.

Those students calling on top school officials for transparency on mental health spending. These students are part of the Pioneer Valley Project. They say not only is the budget unclear, but this crisis, they feel there is a lack of mental health support within the school system.

“If the district is going to claim that we have everything that we need, in terms of mental health services, then they need to be transparent about where the money is going,” says Mzuri Mohamed, graduate of Roger L. Putnam Vocational Technical Academy.

Current and former high school students of Springfield, coming together in front of the Springfield Public School offices, demanding transparency from school officials with how money is spent on mental health services.



The teens, who are a part of the Pioneer Valley Project, submitted a public records request to the City of Springfield in early June to get those answers. They tell 22News that they’ve received a 561 page response to their request, but say it did not include their request for the Principal’s Submitted Principal Budgets for each of the districts high school, the last two years.

PVP leaders say School Superintendent Daniel Warwick estimated around $30 million was spent last year on mental health services, but this report makes that very unclear. Executive Director of Pioneer Valley Project, Tara Parrish, telling 22News, “You can say its budgetary gibberish from the district that did not specify how high schools have spent that portion of 30-million dollars that the claim is.”

In a statement to 22News, Warwick told us for the next school year the school system is investing upwards of $30 million to fund various mental health services, he goes on to say, “We remain committed to transparency and engagement, with systems such as Student Advisory Councils, PTOs and School Centered Decision-Making teams, in place to that end. Additionally, we have and will continue to comply with public records requests with responses consistent with legal requirements.”

The Pioneer Valley Project plans to appeal this public records request next week.