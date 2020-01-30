Springfield students featured in art gallery hosted by Westfield State University

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Budding artists from Springfield Public schools got a chance to show off their craft Wednesday on a big stage.

Westfield State University’s Mathis Art Gallery hosted the artwork of local high school students. The show was preceded by a panel discussion featuring art faculty from Westfield and the participating high schools.

It was a unique opportunity for the young artists, who appreciated getting a little extra exposure for their artwork, even if it came with some critiques.

“I think it gives a lot of encouragement and inspiration,” said Romona Williams, one of the gallery’s student artists. “It just lets people learn from others, get new ideas, new experiences.”

Another student artist told 22News that is was surreal and he thought he’d never “get to this point.”

It’s pretty nice to see it hung up right there with everyone being able to tell me different opinions, stuff that I never heard before, which is refreshing. Juan Morales, student artist

The artist also said being displayed in a collegiate level gallery gave them inspiration to continue innovating in their artwork.