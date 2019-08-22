Springfield students host engagement seminar

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – In an effort to get kids ready to head back to school dozens of Springfield students of all ages gathered for a school engagement seminar.

The seminar included a panel discussion involving local students and school officials from UMass, Springfield Technical Community College, and the South End Community Center.

Attendance, extracurricular activities, and balancing being a student-athlete were some of the many topics discussed Wednesday night.

Members of the south end community center’s after school program attended the event and several students received free sneakers in honor of their hard work!

22News spoke with one student about what he took away from Wednesday night’s meeting and about the opportunity to take home some new kicks!

Agawam seventh-grader, Darrien Tejada said, “I learned you don’t have to go to college to succeed but I do want to go to college so it just helped me about some decisions I’m going to make in the future. I’m really surprised I’m really thankful, a big thanks I’m just super surprised.”

Students from Springfield, Agawam, and Chicopee attended Wednesday’s event.