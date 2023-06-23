SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Summer is finally here, and that means its time to close the school books and enjoy summer vacation.

Springfield students celebrating the end to another year of education. ‘Parent Villages’ hosting its first annual ‘school’s out’ celebration at Brooking Elementary School.

Event organizers there telling 22News that it’s important that these students have fun so that they can have a productive and positive summer, “Its so important for families to have a village and when we do these types of events, we are reminding people that they are not alone and they are not alone with whatever they are dealing with at home,” says organizer Mrs. LaTonia Monroe Naylor.

According to data, one month of learning can be lost over the summer. Experts say parents can help combat that learning loss by having their kids read a book, and play fun educational games.