SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Students at the Springfield Renaissance School finished off a big project Thursday with a press conference debuting new sustainable equipment in the lunch room.

These new biodegradable lunch trays will now be used at Springfield Renaissance School thanks to serious activism and problem solving by 9th and 10th grade students.

The school is an expeditionary learning school, which means each 9th grade class picks a societal issue that speaks to them and studies it across all their courses. As part of the study, they are challenged to solve the problem, handling every phase from research through advocacy.

Last year’s class investigated sustainability in the lunch room, learned about plastics, their chemistry and their affect on the environment. They then presented their problem to the superintendent and the district’s food service partner, complete with data they compiled all their own sorting through lunch trash themselves.

“He was appalled by the fact that our high school alone goes through more than 281 styrofoam trays every single day. Four weeks ago, Sodexo announced they would be switching to biodegradable trays,” said Ama Sarpong, a 10th grade student.

The trays are in use now at the school but there’s already more change on the horizon. This year’s 9th graders are taking this a step further, beginning research on how to reduce food waste at lunch and how to make sure that these compostable trays don’t end up alongside their styrofoam predecessors in landfills.

The expeditionary work of these students serves as a national model for the expeditionary learning program.