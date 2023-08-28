SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The state’s second-largest public district goes back to school on Monday.

Springfield Public School students returning to buildings across the city, including a brand new Elementary school.

Construction on the $95 million facility wrapped up over the summer, opening to students for the first time on Monday. It’s a beautiful building, built to house around 800 elementary students and another 120 Pre-K students. Each of the former schools will operate independently behind these doors.

The Homer School has been renamed, becoming the Benjamin Swan Elementary School, while DeBerry will keep its name honoring Reverend William DeBerry. Work began in September of 2021.

Across the Springfield Public Schools District, nearly 28,000 students will head back to school on Monday, and that means buses will be out and stops will be full. So, take a little extra care on the roads on Monday as we all get used to the extra morning hustle.