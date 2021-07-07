Springfield summer school dismissed early Wednesday due to heat

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The Springfield Public Schools summer program will dismiss students at noon Wednesday.

According to the school’s website, they will be dismissing students early due to the heat. Afternoon bus schedules will be adjusted to help get students home. Lunch will still be served to students.

The school’s grab and go meal program will still continue Wednesday. Parents can pick up meals at the following locations from noon to 3 p.m.: