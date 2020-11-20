Springfield swears in 10 new fire fighters

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The city of Springfield has 10 new firefighters after a swearing-in ceremony Friday.

The new firefighters heard words of encouragement from Mayor Domenic Sarno, and received their badges from Fire Commissioner B. J. Calvi in preparation for their initial assignments this Monday. Commissioner Calvi spoke about today’s ceremony.

“It’s a great moment when we swear in new firefighters. They join the brotherhood. We’re able to stay efficient for the city of Springfield.”

The new recruits will begin their six months of training on Monday.


