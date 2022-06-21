SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – In Springfield, a celebration and discussion of the importance of the landmark equality legislation continued with an event at Symphony Hall.

The Basketball Hall of Fame and the Springfield Public Forum hosted an all-star panel Tuesday evening. The public fireside chat begins Tuesday evening at 7. There were two panels.

The first discusses the state of women’s sports before Title IX was introduced and how it was implemented and the second on the effect of Title IX on women’s athletics now. Both will feature hall of fame players, coaches, and female sports executives.

“It’s great to have this collection of some of the greatest athletes and coaches that have ever played this game come to talk about how Title IX impacted their professional and academic career, but also to shine a light on the progress but what we still need to do,” said Hugh Barrett, Springfield Public Forum President, and CEO.

“James Naismith invented the game here in 1891 and just three weeks later he introduced the game to women at Smith College, so he wanted everyone to play the game of basketball,” said John Doleva, Basketball Hall of Fame President and CEO.

Both forums were free and open to the public.