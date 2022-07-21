SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The Musicians of the Springfield Symphony Opera held a special performance at Symphony Hall as they welcomed back their maestro.

Thursday marked the return of Maestro Kevin Rhodes, who previously was the director and conductor of the Springfield Symphony Orchestra. Thursday evening’s performance featured music by John Williams, with classics from films such as Harry Potter, Raiders of the Lost Ark, and E.T.

22News spoke with Mark Auerbach of MOSSO about Thursday’s event.

“It’s very important to them to produce professional quality classical music here up and down the valley and they are doing a great job of it and hopefully there’ll be more concerts because they are getting so much support,” said Auerbach.

MOSSO is made up of more than 60 musicians and tonight was their fourth concert since the group initially formed a year ago