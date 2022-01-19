Springfield Symphony Orchestra announces return of concerts this spring

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The Springfield Symphony Orchestra will be back and performing two concerts this spring, the first official SSO concerts since the start of the pandemic.

A long-running dispute between the symphony and its musicians just recently ended with a settlement between the SSO and the National Labor Relations Board.

The concerts are scheduled to be held at Symphony Hall on April 22 and on May 13. Former SSO music director Mark Russell Smith will be the guest conductor.

“Mark Russell Smith is distinguished by his creative programming and dynamic personality. It is with great joy that we announce he will guest conduct concerts in April and May as we bring life back to the stage at Springfield Symphony Hall,” said Paul Friedmann, of the SSO Management Committee.

Details on the concerts and on tickets will soon be posted on the symphony’s website.