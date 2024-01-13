SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The Springfield Symphony Orchestra celebrated the life and spirit of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. with music Saturday night.

The orchestra held a “Classics & Jazz” concert, featuring American orchestral compositions created by African-Americans. The program featured two well known African-American female composers, Florence Price and Margaret Bonds. The concert also highlighted the Indigenous-American musical genre and closed out with a tribute to Duke Ellington.

22News spoke to one family of concertgoers about their decision to attend the historical music program.

“The symphony doesn’t often do special programs like this, so I think it’s important to, for us to have our girls come out and see a key figure in our collective history, not just Black History honored so that’s why we’re here,” said the matriarch of the Sharpe family.

The Symphony’s next concert is scheduled for Saturday, February 10 and is titled “Havana Nights.”