SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The Springfield Symphony Orchestra celebrated “Mardi Gras” Saturday evening at Symphony Hall.

The concert featured New Orleans Jazz music led by conductor Byron Stripling. Stripling, who is a conductor, trumpet virtuoso, singer, and actor has led orchestras throughout the United States and Canada.

Music of New Orleans natives, such as Fats Domino and Louis Armstrong, was played for the hundreds of people who attended and got in the Mardis Gras spirit, with many coming dressed in festive attire.

22News spoke to Heather Gawron, Development Director at Springfield Symphony, about what the audience could expect in a “Mardi Gras” concert.

“The music is gonna be really full of energy, a lot of jazz…. we’re gonna hear some classics like When the Saints Come Marching In and we’re really kinda hoping everybody gets up outta there seats and moves a little bit,” said Gawron. “We’ve had couples come in full masks sequins glitter we’re really celebrating the full Mardis Gras experience tonight.

Other jazz pieces that were performed include Alexander’s Ragtime Band, St. Louis Blues, and What A Wonderful World.