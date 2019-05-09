Springfield Symphony Orchestra celebrating 75 years

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – As the Springfield Symphony Orchestra observes its 75th anniversary season, Maestro Kevin Rhodes took symphony goers through the highlights of the Symphony Orchestra’s rich history.

With a variety of memorabilia on display at the D’Amour Museum of Fine Arts, Kevin Rhodes shared historical insights with an audience of Symphony goers.

Rhodes told 22News, he looks forward to the challenge on continuing the level of music the Symphony orchestra’s performed during its first 75 years.

Kevin Rhodes told 22News, the Symphony’s 75th season will conclude next Saturday, May 18th, playing the same symphonic music played during the symphony’s inaugural concert 75 years ago in 1944, Antonin Dvorak’s New World Symphony.

It’ll be during next weeks historic concert that Rhodes will reveal the music the symphony will perform during season number 76 in 2020.

