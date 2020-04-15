Springfield Symphony Orchestra creates musicians relief fund for artists affected by shutdowns

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A third of the Springfield Symphony Orchestra season has been canceled due to COVID-19, so they launched a musicians’ relief fund for the members who have been affected by the pandemic.

All of the money raised will go directly towards members of the orchestra in need. The Springfield Symphony Orchestra has more than 70 contracted musicians and an additional 60 substitutes.

The Executive Director of the Orchestra said many of their members receive their income through music, and right now, their money sources are not operating so most members are without a job.

They are full time musicians and they get paid for every gig that they play and if they don’t play they don’t get paid.

You can donate online to the symphony clicking here.