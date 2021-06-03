Springfield Symphony Orchestra facing financial challenges from pandemic

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Concerns are being raised about the future of the Springfield Symphony Orchestra, which has not performed in more than a year.

The pandemic shut down live concerts in March of last year, and the orchestra still hasn’t scheduled any concerts for the 2021-2022 season.

This comes as their music director maestro, Kevin Rhodes, still has not reached a contract agreement. According to the Springfield Symphony Orchestra board, the financial challenges they’ve endured during the pandemic are threatening the long-term stability of the orchestra.

Justin Hurst, Springfield city councilor told 22News, “When you talk about the arts and you talk about the culture, you are talkin about economic development in the city of Springfield. And you’re talking about getting a good show. I’m hopeful the contractions negotiations workout. We need the symphony.”

In contrast, orchestras in Harford, Albany, and Rhode Island all have announced dates for live indoor concerts starting this fall. On June 12th, orchestra musicians will gather on the steps of Springfield Symphony Hall to talk about what’s been happening.